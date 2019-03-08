'Make sure you have the correct insurance and driving licence': Warning issued as police seize cars

Two cars have been seized by police after the motorists had no driving licence or insurance.

Both vehicles were removed in the past few weeks by Lowestoft police, after the drivers were suspected of having no insurance.

In posts on Facebook and Twitter, Lowestoft Police said a Lexus had been seized in the Tennyson Road area of Lowestoft as the motorist had no insurance and no licence.

A Peugeot 206 was also taken by police in Mill Road, Kirkley as the driver had no licence and no insurance.

The Facebook post said: "Tennyson Road - Lexus driver had no insurance and no licence and was subsequently arrested for other matters.

"Mill Road - Peugeot driver had no licence and no insurance.

"These were both seized at the end of May in Lowestoft

"We cannot stress the importance of making sure you have the correct insurance and driving licence for the vehicle you are using."

For more information visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles

