Warning after reports of dogs being poisoned at Mousehold Heath

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:38 01 March 2020

A warning has been issued after reports dogs have been poisoned at Mousehold Heath. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A warning has been issued to dog owners using Norwich's Mousehold Heath amid reports that a number of dogs may have poisoned.

Voluntary group Mousehold Heath Defenders issued a warning after reports on Facebook that at least two dogs had become ill after eating something at the heath.

The group posted a message on Facebook yesterday (Saturday, February 29) stating: "We are very unsure of the details but we have received a warning that there is one, possibly two dogs at the vets receiving treatment after being on Mousehold Heath, possibly after eating something on the Heath."

They urged dog owners to be careful and to make sure dogs do not eat anything "untoward".

The group later posted an update in which they said: "We have further information which points to the dogs having been poisoned by something they ingested on Mousehold Heath. One of the dogs is in a serious condition after being operated on by the vet to have her spleen removed.

"The dogs were all together and became ill and started fitting within an hour of being on Mousehold. If anyone's dog becomes ill after a walk on Mousehold, we would advise taking it to the vets without delay. It could be a few days before anyone knows what poison was used."

Paul Scruton, who lives in Gertrude Road, said he had put up posters in the Gilman Road area, where it is believed the poison was eaten, to warn people to be on their guard.

