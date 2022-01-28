News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning over cold caller targeting nurseries in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:08 AM January 28, 2022
Watchdogs have warned people to beware of cold callers. Pic: Adrian Judd.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a cold caller targeting nurseries in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of a cold caller attempting to sell toys and equipment to nurseries and early years settings have emerged.

The warning follows an incident that happened on the morning of Thursday, January 27, where a male arrived at an early years setting in Broadland and offered to sell items he claimed were "from closed down sites".

After his offer was declined, the male was seen returning to a white van.

Trading Standards has advised to never purchase items if approached in a similar manner.

This is due to a high possibility the items being sold are low quality counterfeits, which could be unsafe to use, or could be stolen.

It is believed the seller could move on to other parts of Norfolk.

If you are approached by this cold caller or a similar one, or are concerned about cold calling activity in your community, Norfolk Trading Standards can be contacted through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.

