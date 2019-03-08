Search

Gold ring, cash and handbag among items stolen during burglaries

PUBLISHED: 13:11 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 30 May 2019

A home was burgled on Notley Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft.

Householders are being urged to pay extra attention to securing their homes after cash and a handbag were among items stolen in two burglaries.

The warning has been issued by police as residents are to review the security of their home following the burglaries in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought after a burglary at a home in Notley Road, Kirkley, which happened between 9pm and 11.30pm on Friday, May 24.

Just over £200 was stolen from the kitchen of the property along with a solid gold ring with "MUM" engraved on it that had been left on top of the microwave.

Police said that the victim noticed her back door has been left ajar following the burglary.

Burglars also entered a home in Hawthorn Avenue, Lowestoft via an insecure back door in the early hours of Wednesday, May 29.

A handbag containing bank cards was stolen from a worktop in the kitchen along with a set of keys between 1.30am and 4.30am.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are reminding residents to ensure windows and doors are kept locked and secure."

Police are advising residents to pay extra attention to home security with the warm weather and lighter evenings - which is often seen as an opportunist time for burglars.

Anyone with information should complete an online update via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update quoting crime reference 37/29694/19 for the Notley Road incident or 37/30496/19 for the Hawthorn Avenue burglary.

Alternativesly call Lowestoft CID on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For further crime prevention advice visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

