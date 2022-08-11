War medals and ancient antiques stolen in south Norfolk burglary

Four of the Second World War medals - Credit: Norfolk Police

A number of war medals, ancient antiques and a Rolex watch have been stolen from a home in south Norfolk.

Offenders forced entry into a home on Yarmouth Road in Kirby Cane just before 9pm on Saturday, July 30.

The Viking sword pommel mount, the Breitling watch and the Rolex watch - Credit: Norfolk Police

The stolen items including five Second World War medals, two watches, Roman coins, a Saxon Cruciform brooch, a platinum hugs and kisses bracelet, a Roman ring and a Viking sword pommel mount.

The Roman ring, the Roman silver coins and the Saxon cruciform brooch - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police would be interested to hear from anyone who may know the location of these items or have been offered them for sale.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to contact PC Terry Ash on 101 or via terry.ash2@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference number 36/58438/22.

The platinum hugs and kisses bracelet - Credit: Norfolk Police



