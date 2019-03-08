War medals stolen from house in Norwich

A safe containing war medals and jewellery has been stolen from a house in Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

A safe containing war medals and jewellery has been stolen from a house in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police said the break-in happened at about 9pm on Friday, March 8 at a property on Eaton Road.

The back door of the house was forced open and a safe containing the items was taken.

Norfolk police is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it.

• Witnesses should contact T/Detective Constable David Block at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.