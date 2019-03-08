War medals stolen from house in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:02 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 12 March 2019
Archant
A safe containing war medals and jewellery has been stolen from a house in Norwich.
Police said the break-in happened at about 9pm on Friday, March 8 at a property on Eaton Road.
The back door of the house was forced open and a safe containing the items was taken.
Norfolk police is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it.
• Witnesses should contact T/Detective Constable David Block at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.