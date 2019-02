Wanted woman arrested for shoplifting in Great Yarmouth

A wanted female was arrested in Great Yarmouth for numerous shoplifting offences on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A wanted woman has been arrested for numerous shoplifting offences in Great Yarmouth.

The woman also had outstanding warrants and was caught by police on Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth police said: “Some great team working between teams one and five.

“One female arrested for numerous shopliftings and outstanding warrants #teamwork.”