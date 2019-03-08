Search

Wanted woman found 'hiding in small cupboard'

PUBLISHED: 07:09 22 September 2019

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Neeko has been nominated for Police Dog of the Year. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A wanted woman was found "hiding in a cupboard" after fleeing from police in Downham Market.

Officers from the dog unit along with PD Neeko pursued the woman, who ran into a home.

The search dog was unable to enter due to a pet dog inside the house, police said.

But officers from King's Lynn police searched the premises and found the woman hiding in a small cupboard, when she was arrested.

