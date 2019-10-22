Search

Norfolk's most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

22 October, 2019 - 13:59
(Top row left to right) Ben Matthews and Matthew Oarton. (Bottom row left to right) Kane Smith and Tony Rand. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

These are seven of the criminals wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. If you see any of these people you are advised not to approach them and instead contact the police immediately on 101.

Salah Hadi is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularySalah Hadi is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich.

Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a man in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds.

Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands and has been wanted since August 15, 2014.

Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyFlorenc Xhaferrllari is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

Xhaferrllari, who is in his 20s, may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

He has been wanted since September 6, 2016.

Dervish O' Brian is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyDervish O' Brian is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dervish O'Brian

O'Brian, 29, from Essex, is wanted in Norfolk for failing to appear in court.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 6 tall, of medium build, with a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

It's believed he may currently be in the Romford area and he has been wanted since September 18.

Tony Rand is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyTony Rand is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Tony Rand

Rand, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, medium build and approximately 5ft 7 tall with receding dark hair, tattoos on his right arm and a scar on his left eyebrow.

It is believed he has links with the Norwich and Lowestoft areas and he has been wanted since October 3.

Kane Smith is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyKane Smith is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Kane Smith

Smith, 27, of Shipfield in Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, of a slim build and approximately 5ft 7 tall with light brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on his neck, back, right arm and knuckles.

It is believed he has links with the Norwich and Ipswich areas and he has been wanted since October 4.

Matthew Oarton is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyMatthew Oarton is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Matthew Oarton

Oarton, 33, of Friars Quay, Norwich, is wanted in the city in connection with a theft.

He is described as 5ft 11 tall and of slim build.

He has been wanted since October 4.

Ben Matthews is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyBen Matthews is wanted in Norfolk. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Ben Matthews

Matthews, 45, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of slim build.

He has been wanted since October 18 and was last seen in the Birmingham area but it's believed he could be in Norwich or London.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

