Norfolk's most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

(Top row left to right) David Pattison and Gavin Xavier. (Bottom row left to right) Florenc Xhaferrllari and Salah Hadi. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

These are four of the criminals most wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. If you see any of these people you are advised not to approach them and instead contact the police immediately on 101.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Pattison is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary David Pattison is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

David Pattison

Pattison, who is 35 and from the Norwich area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft 2, medium build with blue eyes, short brown hair and a beard.

He is believed to have contacts in Norwich city centre and has been wanted since June 25 2019.

Gavin Xavier is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Gavin Xavier is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Gavin Xavier

Xavier, who is aged 41 and from the Norwich area, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as black, approximately 6ft 2, and of a heavy build with short black curly hair and a short beard.

He has been wanted since June 19 2019.

Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

Xhaferrllari, who is in his 20s, may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

He has been wanted since September 6 2016.

Salah Hadi is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Salah Hadi is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich.

Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a man in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds.

Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

He has been wanted since August 15 2014.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.