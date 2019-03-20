Search

Most wanted roundup: Have you seen these criminals in Norfolk?

20 March, 2019 - 16:13
Kelly Anne Fitzgerald (left), James Spittles (centre) and David Tranter (right) are wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Kelly Anne Fitzgerald (left), James Spittles (centre) and David Tranter (right) are wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

These are the eight criminals currently wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. If you see any of these people you are advised not to approach them and instead contact the police immediately on 101.

Kelly Anne Fitzgerald is wanted. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyKelly Anne Fitzgerald is wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Kelly Anne Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald, 37, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of her licence.

It’s believed she has connections in Diss, Costessey and Norwich.

James Spittles is wanted. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyJames Spittles is wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

James Spittles

Spittles, 36, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

It’s believed he has connections with the Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft areas.

David Tranter is wanted. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Tranter is wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

David Tranter

Tranter, 47, from Great Yarmouth, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. He is described as being white, around 5ft 7 and of a slim build. He has blue eyes and grey unkempt hair.

Police believe he has links with the Norwich and Lowestoft areas.

Jaques Kiwele is wanted. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyJaques Kiwele is wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Jacques Kiwele

Kiwele, 23, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including assault and robbery.

He is also known as ‘Jack’ and ‘Fiddy Justin’, and is described as being black, around 5ft 5 tall and of a slim build.

James Fuller is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyJames Fuller is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

James Fuller

Fuller, 32, from Norwich, is wanted for theft, assault and failing to appear at court.

He is believed to have links in Norwich, Wymondham and Dereham.

Charles Adcock is wanted. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyCharles Adcock is wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Charles Adcock

Adcock is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences. He also goes by the name Eddie.

Police think Adcock has links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas and he is known to sleep rough. He has been a wanted person for two years so his appearance may differ from the given image.

Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularyFlorenc Xhaferrllari is wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

The 22-year-old may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

Salah Hadi is wanted. Photo: Norfolk ConstabularySalah Hadi is wanted. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich.

Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a man in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds. Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

