Wanted man found hiding in girlfriend's cupboard on Valentine's Day

Published: 7:48 AM February 15, 2021

A wanted man was found hiding in his girlfriend's cupboard in Norwich on Valentine's Day.

Police have arrested a wanted man in Norwich after he was found hiding in his girlfriend's bedroom cupboard.

The man, in his 40s, was wanted on recall to prison and was found visiting his partner on Valentine's Day.

Officers from the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team discovered him at his girlfriend's home on the Fiddle Wood estate, close to the city's ring road at Mile Cross Lane.

Police arrested the man after they found him hiding in the cupboard, in what officers described as "an unexpected ending" to Valentine's Day.

The man will be returned to prison.