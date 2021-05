Published: 10:58 AM May 17, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM May 17, 2021

Michael Oarton, 36, was wanted on recall to prison. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A wanted man has been arrested by police in Norfolk.

Michael Oarton, of William Kett Close in Norwich, was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

The 36-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in Thurning, near Melton Constable in north Norfolk.