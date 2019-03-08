Police ask public for help in finding wanted Norwich man

Shaun Kemp, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

The public is being asked to help police to catch a wanted man.

Shaun Kemp, 27, from Norwich, is wanted in connection with theft and for failing to appear in court.

Kemp is described as white, 5ft 7ins and slim.

He is believed to have contacts in and around Norwich, particularly in north Norwich.

Anyone who may have seen Kemp or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk police on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.