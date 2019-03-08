Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police ask public for help in finding wanted Norwich man

PUBLISHED: 11:37 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 01 May 2019

Shaun Kemp, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Shaun Kemp, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

The public is being asked to help police to catch a wanted man.

Shaun Kemp, 27, from Norwich, is wanted in connection with theft and for failing to appear in court.

Kemp is described as white, 5ft 7ins and slim.

He is believed to have contacts in and around Norwich, particularly in north Norwich.

Anyone who may have seen Kemp or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk police on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Teens sentenced after chickens jumped on and stamped on in Norwich

The bandstand at Eaton Park. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Brilliant Idlewild rock The Waterfront in triumphant Norwich return

Idlewild, Waterfont, April 30
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists