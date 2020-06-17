Wanted man from King’s Lynn arrested in Hunstanton
PUBLISHED: 09:45 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:45 17 June 2020
A 40-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a burglary has been arrested, police said.
Neil Driver from King’s Lynn was detained by officers in Hunstanton shortly after 10pm on Monday.
He was questioned by detectives before being released on conditional bail until June 30.
Police had earlier issued an appeal for help in tracing Mr Driver. A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in sharing this appeal.”
