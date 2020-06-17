Wanted man from King’s Lynn arrested in Hunstanton

Police say they arrested Neil Driver on onday night Picture: Archant

A 40-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a burglary has been arrested, police said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neil Driver from King’s Lynn was detained by officers in Hunstanton shortly after 10pm on Monday.

He was questioned by detectives before being released on conditional bail until June 30.

Police had earlier issued an appeal for help in tracing Mr Driver. A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in sharing this appeal.”