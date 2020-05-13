Police locate man wanted for affray

Wanted man 27-year-old Kenin Fox, from Lowestoft, has been located by police. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Police have arrested a man who was wanted in connection with numerous offences, including coercive and controlling behaviour.

An appeal was launched last month to trace 27-year-old Kenin Fox, from Lowestoft.

He was being sought by officers from Suffolk Constabulary in connection with a number of offences including coercive and controlling behaviour, affray and criminal damage, among other offences.

After being arrested earlier this month in Great Yarmouth, Fox was subsequently released on police bail until July 5.

Police thanked the public and media for their help with this appeal.