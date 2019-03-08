Have you seen this man wanted following north Norfolk theft?

Alexander Carne Hewitt, 62, of no fixed address and is wanted in relation to a theft. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a theft in the north Norfolk area.

Alexander Carne Hewitt, 62, of no fixed address, is wanted in relation to a theft.

Mr Hewitt, who is frequent in BnBs, churches and shops on the north Norfolk coast, was last seen in Blakeney.

He is described as white, of slim build with a receding hairline, wearing glasses.

Anyone who has seen Mr Hewitt, or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.