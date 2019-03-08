Have you seen this man wanted following north Norfolk theft?
PUBLISHED: 13:49 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 15 August 2019
Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a theft in the north Norfolk area.
Alexander Carne Hewitt, 62, of no fixed address, is wanted in relation to a theft.
Mr Hewitt, who is frequent in BnBs, churches and shops on the north Norfolk coast, was last seen in Blakeney.
He is described as white, of slim build with a receding hairline, wearing glasses.
Anyone who has seen Mr Hewitt, or anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
