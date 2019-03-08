Police officer catches wanted man while waiting for recovery for seized motorbike

An officer from Norwich North safer neighbourhood team spotted and chased down a wanted man while awaiting recovery for a motorbike, whose disqualified rider had been arrested. Picture: Norwich Police Norwich Police

A wanted man was caught after strolling past police in Norwich awaiting recovery for a seized vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An officer from Norwich North safer neighbourhood team stopped a motorbike near Woodcock Road at around 4.20pm on Monday and found the ride was disqualified and had no insurance. The rider was subsequently arrested.

While waiting for the bike to be recovered, the officer spotted the wanted man passing by.

Following a short chase on foot, the man in his 30s was detained and arrested for failing to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court over drug-related offences.