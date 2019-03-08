Search

Advanced search

Police officer catches wanted man while waiting for recovery for seized motorbike

PUBLISHED: 07:01 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 03 September 2019

An officer from Norwich North safer neighbourhood team spotted and chased down a wanted man while awaiting recovery for a motorbike, whose disqualified rider had been arrested. Picture: Norwich Police

An officer from Norwich North safer neighbourhood team spotted and chased down a wanted man while awaiting recovery for a motorbike, whose disqualified rider had been arrested. Picture: Norwich Police

Norwich Police

A wanted man was caught after strolling past police in Norwich awaiting recovery for a seized vehicle.

An officer from Norwich North safer neighbourhood team stopped a motorbike near Woodcock Road at around 4.20pm on Monday and found the ride was disqualified and had no insurance. The rider was subsequently arrested.

While waiting for the bike to be recovered, the officer spotted the wanted man passing by.

Following a short chase on foot, the man in his 30s was detained and arrested for failing to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court over drug-related offences.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Council ‘dismissed’ thousands of pounds in costs for businessmen behind controversial centre

John Balch (left) and Kevin Horne were directors of enterprise agency Nwes when King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council rejected their cost claims. Photo: Archant

‘Ageism alive and well in Norfolk’ says man who can’t get a job because he’s 50

Dan Skipper, chief executive at Age UK Norwich. Photo: Age UK Norwich

Plans to build 19 homes in town have been refused

Councillors voted on the application to develop land off Pince Henry Place, in Downham Maket Picture: Sarah Hussain

Reader letter: What does the £10 charge at Norwich Airport go towards?

File photo of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout

A car has crashed on the St Crispin's roundabout in Norwich. Picture Steve Downes.

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man left with fractured jaw after being headbutted at food festival

A man was assaulted at the Gunton Arms festival in Thorpe Market. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man with serious leg injury after collision involving bus

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a collision on Gorleston High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council ‘dismissed’ thousands of pounds in costs for businessmen behind controversial centre

John Balch (left) and Kevin Horne were directors of enterprise agency Nwes when King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council rejected their cost claims. Photo: Archant

Snoddy hopes brave City can flourish in Premier League

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass is a big fan of Norwich City's attacking style Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fearless Canaries just getting started

David Wright leads Norwich City into EFL Trophy action against Oxford United Picture: Nick Butcher/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists