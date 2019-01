Wanted man arrested in Norwich

File photo of police. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A man who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested in Norwich.

Matthew Sewell, 28, from Norwich, was wanted after breaching the terms of his licence.

He was arrested in the city on Sunday night and is to be returned to prison.