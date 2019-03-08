Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Wanted man is arrested in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:05 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 26 May 2019

Richard Iveson is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Richard Iveson is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man who was wanted by police for breaching the terms of the licence which had released them from prison has been arrested.

You may also want to watch:

Police had appealed for help from the public in tracing 36-year-old Richard Iveson.

Norfolk police today confirmed that he had been arrested in Norwich at about 11.15pm on Friday.

The constabulary thanked the public and the media for their help in sharing the appeal.

Most Read

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Crowds rock out at Norwich 80s concert with Billy Ocean

Cutting Crew perform their hits on a sunny Bank Holiday weekend in Norwich - Let's Rock. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

‘They could be going down in 12 months’ - why Kalvin Phillips should reject move to Canaries

Kalvin Phillips tries to get to grips with Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Former soldier with PTSD uses experiences to help fellow veterans

Former soldier Paul Atkinson, from Wisbech, who is now using his experiences of PTSD to help fellow veterans. Picture: Poppy Factory

‘We’ve lost a legend’ - Business in Norfolk town closes after 36 years

Joe's Tattoo Shop on Gorleston High Street has closed down. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists