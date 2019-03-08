Wanted man is arrested in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:05 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 26 May 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
A man who was wanted by police for breaching the terms of the licence which had released them from prison has been arrested.
You may also want to watch:
Police had appealed for help from the public in tracing 36-year-old Richard Iveson.
Norfolk police today confirmed that he had been arrested in Norwich at about 11.15pm on Friday.
The constabulary thanked the public and the media for their help in sharing the appeal.
Comments have been disabled on this article.