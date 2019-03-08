Wanted man is arrested in Norwich

Richard Iveson is wanted in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who was wanted by police for breaching the terms of the licence which had released them from prison has been arrested.

Police had appealed for help from the public in tracing 36-year-old Richard Iveson.

Norfolk police today confirmed that he had been arrested in Norwich at about 11.15pm on Friday.

The constabulary thanked the public and the media for their help in sharing the appeal.