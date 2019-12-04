Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in the Norwich area.

Vincent Peach from Norwich is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Peach, 25, is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 tall, of slim build with ginger hair, ginger beard and moustache.

He is known to frequent the Marlpit and Dereham Road area of Norwich.

Anyone who may have seen Peach, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Sergeant Ian Betts at Earlham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.