Wanted man arrested by police

A wanted man was arrested in Swanton Morley. File picture of a police car. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A 20-year-old man who was wanted for breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested.

Liam Cook was detained by police in Swanton Morley on Thursday, June 25 and will be returned to prison in due course.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in sharing this appeal.”