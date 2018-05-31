Wanted man arrested by police
PUBLISHED: 15:48 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 25 June 2020
A 20-year-old man who was wanted for breaching the terms of his licence has been arrested.
Liam Cook was detained by police in Swanton Morley on Thursday, June 25 and will be returned to prison in due course.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in sharing this appeal.”
