Norfolk's most wanted: Have you seen these men?

Top left to right: David Rumsey and Daniel Coe. Bottom left to right: Joseph Sharpe and Tony Rand. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

These are six of the criminals wanted by Norfolk Constabulary. If you see any of these people you are advised not to approach them and instead contact the police immediately on 101.

Have you seen David Rumsey? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen David Rumsey? Photo: Norfolk Police

David Rumsey

Rumsey, 28, is wanted in the King's Lynn area on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 5ft 8, and of a stocky build with cropped light brown straight hair.

Rumsey has links to Newcastle, Lincolnshire, Southend and Peterborough and has been wanted since December 10.

Have you seen Daniel Coe? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Daniel Coe? Photo: Norfolk Police

Daniel Coe

Coe, aged 40 and from Bury St Edmunds, is serving a sentence for domestic abuse offences, and absconded from Norwich prison on Sunday, December 1.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9 tall with short brown hair and possibly a beard. He has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his right upper arm and a Taz and Daffy Duck tattoo on his left arm.

Coe is known to frequent the Stalham, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds areas and has been wanted since December 9.

Have you seen Joseph Sharpe? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Joseph Sharpe? Photo: Norfolk Police

Joseph Sharpe

Joseph Sharpe, aged 34, from Gipsy Close is wanted in the Norwich area on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Sharpe is described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of muscular build with short dark hair and stubble.

He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He's been wanted since November 14.

Have you seen Tony Rand? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Tony Rand? Photo: Norfolk Police

Tony Rand

Rand, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, medium build and approximately 5ft 7 tall with receding dark hair, tattoos on his right arm and a scar on his left eyebrow.

It is believed he has links with the Norwich and Lowestoft areas and he has been wanted since October 3.

Have you seen Florenc Xhaferrllari? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Florenc Xhaferrllari? Photo: Norfolk Police

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

Xhaferrllari, who is in his 20s, may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

He has been wanted since September 6, 2016.

Have you seen Salah Hadi? Photo: Norfolk Police Have you seen Salah Hadi? Photo: Norfolk Police

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich.

Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a man in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds.

Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands and has been wanted since August 15, 2014.