Norfolk’s most wanted: Have you seen these criminals?

James Fuller, Leanne Horsnell and Robert Smith are wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

These are the 10 criminals Norfolk Constabulary is currentlylooking for. If you think you may have seen any of these people you are advised not to approach them but to contact the police immediately on 101.

Liam O'Reilly is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Liam O'Reilly is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Liam O’Reilly

O’Reilly, 26, is wanted in connection with an assault as well as malicious communications offences.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 and of slim build. He has short light brown hair with facial stubble.

Jacques Kiwele is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Jacques Kiwele is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Jacques Kiwele

Kiwele, 23, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including assault and robbery.

He is also known as ‘Jack’ and ‘Fiddy Justin’, and is described as being black, around 5ft 5 tall and of a slim build.

Nicholas Holley is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Nicholas Holley is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Nicholas Holley

Holley, 31, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. He is described as being white, approximately 6ft 1 tall, of a slim build with blue eyes. He speaks with a London accent and has a Tasmanian Devil cartoon tattoo on his left shoulder.

It is believed he could be in the Great Yarmouth area but he is also known to have connections in Ipswich, Essex and Northamptonshire.

Leanne Horsnell is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Leanne Horsnell is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Leanne Horsnell

Horsnell, 32, from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 4, of a medium build and having brown eyes and long dark hair. She’s also believed to have links in Bedford.

James Fuller is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary James Fuller is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

James Fuller

Fuller, 32, from Norwich, is wanted for theft, assault and failing to appear at court.

He is believed to have links in Norwich, Wymondham and Dereham.

Robert Smith is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Robert Smith is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Robert Smith

Smith, 40, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 7, of a medium build with brown eyes and mousey coloured hair. It’s believed he could be in the Norwich area but is also known to have connections in Great Yarmouth.

Alexander Hewitt is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Alexander Hewitt is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Alexander Hewitt

Police are appealing for help to trace Alexander Hewitt, who is wanted in the west and north Norfolk areas.

Hewitt, 61, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. He is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 7, with receding hair and wears glasses. It is thought Hewitt may be in north Norfolk and is also known to frequent bed and breakfasts in the area.

Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault.

The 22-year-old may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

Charles Adcock is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Charles Adcock is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Charles Adcock

Adcock is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences. He also goes by the name Eddie.

Police think Adcock has links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas and he is known to sleep rough. He has been a wanted person for two years so his appearance may differ from the given image.

Salah Hadi is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Salah Hadi is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich.

Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a man in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds. Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.