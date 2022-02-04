Woman threatened with meat cleaver in £10,000 robbery

Police said the robbery took place in Walton Highway, near Wisbech - Credit: Chris Bishop

Villagers expressed their shock after discovering a woman had been threatened with a meat cleaver in their community in broad daylight and forced to hand over cash and jewellery worth more than £10,000.

Two men armed with a metal gardening tool and a meat cleaver confronted the victim on Friday, January 28, at a property in Walton Highway, near Wisbech.

Police say the pair entered an address on the main Lynn Road, which runs through the centre of the village, at about 2.35pm.

Neighbours said several police cars were seen outside a business premises near the Highwayman pub, on the corner of School Road.

They said a forensic scenes of crime vehicle was also parked outside the following day, but they did not know why they were there.

One woman who lived nearby said: "There were lots of police cars outside. We didn't realise how serious it was."

Workers at the business said they could not speak about what had happened.

They said that the owner was the only person who could comment and he was not on the premises.

Police revealed details of the robbery for the first time on Friday, seven days after it took place.

They said that both suspects had armed themselves before confronting the woman in the building.

One man was brandishing a metal gardening tool he is believed to have picked up from the garden of the victim's property, while another took a meat cleaver from the kitchen.

A woman inside the address was threatened before the men stole items from a safe, which also included passports, and fled from the scene.

Lynn Road is close to the main A47 Wisbech bypass, which it joins via Lynn Road, Wisbech, near to the Worzal's Farm Shop.

The victim's property is overlooked by several homes across the street in the small linear community.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have saw the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact Det Con Vicki Homer at King’s Lynn CID on 101.