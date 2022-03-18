Fan admits throwing coins and assault at King's Lynn Town game

Action on the pitch during King's Lynn Town's FA Cup tie defeat against Walsall - Credit: Ian Burt

An opposition fan threw coins at home supporters and assaulted two stewards during an FA Cup tie at the Walks, a court heard.

Marcus Moreton admitted throwing a missile - coins - and two counts of assault during Walsall’s 1-0 win against King's Lynn Town on November 6 when he appeared before Lynn magistrates.

He was identified after West Midlands Police and Walsall Football Club circulated images.

Moreton, 30, told the court he immediately handed himself in, met Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett and agreed to be bound by an Acceptable Behaviour Contract.

Taking into account his early guilty pleas, his previous good character and the behaviour contract, the bench declined to impose a minimum three-year Football Banning Order requested by the prosecution.

Prosecutor Mohammed Akram said the stewards were on a segregation line and were pushed by Moreton several times and had to dodge further physical contact.

“Mr Moreton was also seen to take coins from his wallet and throw them across the segregation line into the home fans,” added Mr Akram.

In police interview, Moreton accepted there had been a row with the stewards throughout the match, claiming frustration that Lynn fans were being allowed to “goad” away supporters and offer violence.

And he admitted throwing coins over the divide claiming “they did it first”.

He had apologised to the stewards and King’s Lynn Town throughout the interview.

In court, Moreton said he had worked a long week and was ashamed of his behaviour that day after drinking from 9am.

“I was under the influence of alcohol. I wasn’t really aware of what I was doing.

“I’m 30 years old, I should know better,” he added, admitting to the court that his partner and family had given him a hard time over the offences.

“I love football. I sincerely apologise to all parties.”

Moreton, of Friday Acre, Lichfield, was fined £100 for the throwing matter and ordered to pay £50 compensation to each steward.

He was also told to pay £105 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.