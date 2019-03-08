Wallets and camera stolen in Norwich break-in
PUBLISHED: 15:39 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 23 May 2019
Two wallets containing cash and cards and a digital camera have been stolen following a raid in Norwich.
Suspects got into the property in Glebe Road through an insecure rear door.
You may also want to watch:
Two wallets containing cash and cards were stolen along with a Canon digital camera following the break-in which happened overnight on Tuesday (May 21/22).
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.
Anyone with information should contact T/Detective Constable Sarah Payne at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.