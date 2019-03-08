Search

Wallets and camera stolen in Norwich break-in

PUBLISHED: 15:39 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 23 May 2019

Police are investigating a break-in in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Two wallets containing cash and cards and a digital camera have been stolen following a raid in Norwich.

Suspects got into the property in Glebe Road through an insecure rear door.

Two wallets containing cash and cards were stolen along with a Canon digital camera following the break-in which happened overnight on Tuesday (May 21/22).

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should contact T/Detective Constable Sarah Payne at Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

