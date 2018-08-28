Do you know this woman? Police want to speak to her about a stolen wallet
PUBLISHED: 13:11 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 24 January 2019
Police say it was stolen in Sainsbury’s on Scania Way, King’s Lynn, on Christmas Eve.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who recognises the woman, or anyone with information, should contact PC Amy Laws at King’s Lynn police station on 101.
