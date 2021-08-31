Man, 71, hit and has wallet stolen in Great Yarmouth robbery
- Credit: Sarah Burgess
A pensioner has had his wallet stolen during a robbery in Great Yarmouth.
The incident happened in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday between 2.45am and 3am as the victim, a 71-year-old man, walked along Regent Road.
It is believed the victim was approached and hit before having his wallet taken which contained "several hundred pounds in cash" according to police.
The victim suffered a minor injury to his head.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have been walking or driving in the area at the time stated to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact detective constable Dylan Thomas at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/63365/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
