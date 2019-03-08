Search

Norwich man to stand trial accused of groping woman in nightclub

PUBLISHED: 10:48 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 31 May 2019

Qube Bar and Nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Qube Bar and Nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 42-year-old man will stand trial after denying groping a woman in a Norwich nightclub.

Wahid Khalfallah, of Kirklees in Norwich, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault of a female aged over 16 at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

The incident is said to have occurred at the Qube nightclub on December 16 last year.

Khalfallah elected trial by judge and jury at Norwich Crown Court.

He will appear there on June 28 for a further hearing.

