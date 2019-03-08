Norwich man to stand trial accused of groping woman in nightclub

Qube Bar and Nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

A 42-year-old man will stand trial after denying groping a woman in a Norwich nightclub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wahid Khalfallah, of Kirklees in Norwich, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault of a female aged over 16 at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

You may also want to watch:

The incident is said to have occurred at the Qube nightclub on December 16 last year.

Khalfallah elected trial by judge and jury at Norwich Crown Court.

He will appear there on June 28 for a further hearing.