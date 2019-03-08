Search

VW van seized by police as motorist had no insurance

PUBLISHED: 08:45 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 03 April 2019

The VW van that was seized by Lowestoft Police. Picture: Lowestoft Police

The VW van that was seized by Lowestoft Police. Picture: Lowestoft Police

A van has been seized by police after the driver had no insurance.

The Volkswagen van was being driven along the A12 in Kessingland on Tuesday, April 2 when it was stopped by Lowestoft Police.

The driver was found to have no insurance and the VW van was subsequently seized.

Lowestoft Police Tweeted: “Seized.

“Vehicle stopped today whilst it was being driven on the A12 Kessingland #Lowestoft, driver had no insurance.”

