VW van seized by police as motorist had no insurance
PUBLISHED: 08:45 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 03 April 2019
Archant
A van has been seized by police after the driver had no insurance.
The Volkswagen van was being driven along the A12 in Kessingland on Tuesday, April 2 when it was stopped by Lowestoft Police.
The driver was found to have no insurance and the VW van was subsequently seized.
Lowestoft Police Tweeted: “Seized.
“Vehicle stopped today whilst it was being driven on the A12 Kessingland #Lowestoft, driver had no insurance.”
