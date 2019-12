Gold car stolen from residential road

The gold VW Golf was taken from Holly Close, Taverham. Picture: Broadland Police Archant

A gold-coloured car has been stolen from a road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The car was taken from Holly Close, Taverham, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything between midnight and 12.10am on December 29.

If you can help, contact PC 1880 Ben Goulder on 101 quoting crime number 36/90496/19.