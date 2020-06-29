Voodoo Bantu bike stolen in early morning burglary

A shed at a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft was broken into with an orange and grey Voodoo Bantu bicycle stolen. Picture: Google Images Archant

A Voodoo Bantu bicycle was stolen after burglars broke into a shed in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking information and witnesses in connection with a shed burglary in Lowestoft, which happened in the early hours of Monday morning (June 29).

A police spokesman said: “The shed at a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft was broken into some time between 1am and 6am this morning after the lock was forced off.

“Once inside, an orange and grey Voodoo Bantu bicycle was stolen.

“Can you help?”

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/36173/20, via 101.

Alternatively report something online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org