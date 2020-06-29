Search

Advanced search

Voodoo Bantu bike stolen in early morning burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:36 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 29 June 2020

A shed at a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft was broken into with an orange and grey Voodoo Bantu bicycle stolen. Picture: Google Images

A shed at a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft was broken into with an orange and grey Voodoo Bantu bicycle stolen. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A Voodoo Bantu bicycle was stolen after burglars broke into a shed in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking information and witnesses in connection with a shed burglary in Lowestoft, which happened in the early hours of Monday morning (June 29).

A police spokesman said: “The shed at a home in Seago Street, Lowestoft was broken into some time between 1am and 6am this morning after the lock was forced off.

“Once inside, an orange and grey Voodoo Bantu bicycle was stolen.

“Can you help?”

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/36173/20, via 101.

Alternatively report something online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man left with fractured eye sockets and broken nose after attack by trio

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Should Norfolk jazz band ditch ‘Dixie’ from its name?

The DixieMix Band are currently considering changing their name. Picture: DixieMix

Vandals leave seven trees ‘dangerously sharp’

Police are appealing for information after seven young trees were significantly damaged in Bishops Park in King’s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills