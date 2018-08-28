Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Volunteer driver ‘heartbroken’ after his car was damaged by vandals

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 January 2019

Mick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service, based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick.

Mick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service, based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick.

Archant

A volunteer driver has been left “heartbroken” after his car, which was donated to him by an elderly woman was damaged by vandals in Lowestoft.

Last Friday, the 74-year-old was parked in the carpark on Clapham Road when his beloved car was taken to with a key and the wing mirror pulled apart. Picture: Contributed by Mick HenryLast Friday, the 74-year-old was parked in the carpark on Clapham Road when his beloved car was taken to with a key and the wing mirror pulled apart. Picture: Contributed by Mick Henry

Mick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick

who live in Waveney.

On Friday, January 11, the 74-year-old was parked in the carpark on Clapham Road when his beloved car was taken to with a key and the wing mirror pulled apart.

“All the casing was gone and scattered all around,” Mr Henry said. “Someone obviously came out of the pub drunk and went to the car.

The red car has a small plaque permently fixed with the name ‘Little Jenny” - to pay tribute to his former client. Picture: Contributed by Mick HenryThe red car has a small plaque permently fixed with the name ‘Little Jenny” - to pay tribute to his former client. Picture: Contributed by Mick Henry

“I was heartbroken, they don’t realise what the service is and how it helps the people in the area.”

The volunteer driver purchased the car after a former client passed away and left him money.

Mr Henry said: “She would say I will have a nice, new shiny car one day and all her family had died by the time she passed away so she left me money. She left me that car.”

The red car has a small plaque permanently fixed with the name ‘Little Jenny” to pay tribute to his former client.

Mick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service, based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick living in Waveney. Picture: Contributed by Mick HenryMick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service, based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick living in Waveney. Picture: Contributed by Mick Henry

The volunteer driver said: “The night before I had dreamt it had happened, it was like little Jenny told me it would happen.

“That car was not just a car, it was also for a purpose to help people.

“What if I had to miss taking someone to their hospital appointment?”

According to Suffolk Police, the car was damaged at some point between 6pm on Friday, January 11 and 1pm the following day.

They have urged anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/ 2376/ 19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mr Henry said: “the wing mirror has now been pushed together again but I take pride in my work, not only am I helping people it also gets me out of the house.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fire crews battle blaze in Norfolk retirement complex

Emergency services are attending to a fire inside retirement complex in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Football fans reminded of Norwich footbridge diversion ahead of Canaries’ first home game since closure

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Decision day for average speed cameras and lower speed limits on A149

Average speed cameras could be installed on the A149 between King's Lynn and Hunstanton Picture: Ian Burt

Guiness World Record boxing expert to release eleventh book

Author Ralph Oates with boxing legend Henry Cooper at a function. PHOTO: Ralph Oates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists