Volunteer driver ‘heartbroken’ after his car was damaged by vandals

Mick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service, based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick.

A volunteer driver has been left “heartbroken” after his car, which was donated to him by an elderly woman was damaged by vandals in Lowestoft.

Last Friday, the 74-year-old was parked in the carpark on Clapham Road when his beloved car was taken to with a key and the wing mirror pulled apart.

Mick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick

who live in Waveney.

On Friday, January 11, the 74-year-old was parked in the carpark on Clapham Road when his beloved car was taken to with a key and the wing mirror pulled apart.

“All the casing was gone and scattered all around,” Mr Henry said. “Someone obviously came out of the pub drunk and went to the car.

The red car has a small plaque permently fixed with the name 'Little Jenny" - to pay tribute to his former client.

“I was heartbroken, they don’t realise what the service is and how it helps the people in the area.”

The volunteer driver purchased the car after a former client passed away and left him money.

Mr Henry said: “She would say I will have a nice, new shiny car one day and all her family had died by the time she passed away so she left me money. She left me that car.”

The red car has a small plaque permanently fixed with the name ‘Little Jenny” to pay tribute to his former client.

Mick Henry, from Lowestoft is a driver for BACT - a community service, based in Bungay which provides transport for the elderly or sick living in Waveney.

The volunteer driver said: “The night before I had dreamt it had happened, it was like little Jenny told me it would happen.

“That car was not just a car, it was also for a purpose to help people.

“What if I had to miss taking someone to their hospital appointment?”

According to Suffolk Police, the car was damaged at some point between 6pm on Friday, January 11 and 1pm the following day.

They have urged anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference number 37/ 2376/ 19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mr Henry said: “the wing mirror has now been pushed together again but I take pride in my work, not only am I helping people it also gets me out of the house.”