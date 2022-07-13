Driver leads police on 20-minute pursuit before running off
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
The driver of a Volkswagen led police on a 20-minute pursuit before eventually being arrested while trying to escape on foot.
The incident happened on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Tuesday evening (July 12).
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in Rickinghall and Hinderclay, near Diss but the driver failed to stop.
A 20-minute pursuit ensued and the driver eventually "tried his luck" on foot.
Officers caught up with the man a short distance away in a field.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted a photo on social media of the stationary Volkswagen with three police vehicles behind it.
A Twitter post by officers involved concluded by warning rogue drivers that while they "can't be everywhere, we could be anywhere".
The driver is set to appear in court today.