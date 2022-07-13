Driver leads police on 20-minute pursuit before running off

The driver of a Volkswagen led police on a 20-minute pursuit on the Norfolk and Suffolk border near Diss, before he was eventually caught on foot in a field - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The driver of a Volkswagen led police on a 20-minute pursuit before eventually being arrested while trying to escape on foot.

The incident happened on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Tuesday evening (July 12).

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in Rickinghall and Hinderclay, near Diss but the driver failed to stop.

A 20-minute pursuit ensued and the driver eventually "tried his luck" on foot.

Officers caught up with the man a short distance away in a field.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted a photo on social media of the stationary Volkswagen with three police vehicles behind it.

On seeing us this vehicle failed to stop near #Rickinghall and #Hinderclay. After 20mins driver tried his luck on two feet & was arrested a short way into a field.#WeCantBeEverywhere #WeCouldBeAnywhere



Great teamwork #sc9411 #pc1880 #pc847 #BSEARV @NSPoliceDogs

Court in morning pic.twitter.com/PsojaM0bsI — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) July 12, 2022

A Twitter post by officers involved concluded by warning rogue drivers that while they "can't be everywhere, we could be anywhere".

The driver is set to appear in court today.