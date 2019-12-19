Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly Archant

A salesman, who took £12,500 from a family friend, has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Weaver from Hemsby only discovered Daly had taken the money after the death of her partner. Photo: Archant Sue Weaver from Hemsby only discovered Daly had taken the money after the death of her partner. Photo: Archant

Vincent Daly, 29, raided the account of grieving Sue Weaver, who had just lost her partner, while working as a distributor for discount club Utilities Warehouse.

He set up a Utility Warehouse account for her and then took a note of her password and bank details.

Daly, of The Close, Hembsy, then made more than 50 payments to his PayPal account from her card between June 2018 and the start of this year.

At Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Anthony Bate told Daly that Ms Weaver felt betrayed and that he had a long way to go to win back trust.

Sue Weaver with partner Mark Howes who died in October 2018. Photo: Sue Weaver Sue Weaver with partner Mark Howes who died in October 2018. Photo: Sue Weaver

But after hearing he had no previous convictions and was working, Judge Bate ruled Daly should not be sent to prison.

Instead he gave Daly a 10-month sentence suspended for 15 months.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, told the court how Ms Weaver, 57, of Newport Road, Hemsby, discovered in April, that Daly had taken money out of her account.

You may also want to watch:

Daly pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court in November.

Speaking after that hearing, Ms Weaver said: "It's still hard to believe he's done this. Hemsby is a small village and we all know each other."

In a statement to the court on Thursday, she said it had an "emotional toll" on her and caused her to have trust issues.

She also said it interfered with her grieving process after losing her partner Mark Howes, 48, in October 2018.

When interviewed by police, Daly admitted the taking the money and said he had undiagnosed mental health issues.

Sally Hobson, mitigating for Daly, said: "He is a young man who realises the serious nature of his behaviour and the consequences that follow are very far reaching."

She said Daly had lost his job at Norwich Airport but was now working as a delivery driver.

She added that he was hoping to get a better paid job so he could pay back Utility Warehouse which had reimbursed Ms Weaver.

Judge Bate also ordered Daly to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, gave him a four-month curfew and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

"I hope this court doesn't see you again," he told him.