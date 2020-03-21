Fraudster who cheated friend out of £12,500 won’t have to pay most back

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly Archant

A fraudster who took £12,500 from a friend will now only have to pay a small fraction of that back.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vincent Daly, 29, raided the account of grieving Sue Weaver, who had just lost her partner, while working as a distributor for discount club Utilities Warehouse, Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court heard.

Daly, of The Close, Hemsby, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation when he appeared at court in November.

You may also want to watch:

He was given a 10-month sentence suspended for 15 months.

But at a confiscation hearing at Norwich Crown Court on March 20, the court heard he could not pay back all the money he stole because he did not have it.

The court heard the only money he would have access to would be the value of his car, a Ford Focus, which was worth £460.

Judge Stephen Holt made a confiscation order to the value of £460, to be paid within three months.

MORE: Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence