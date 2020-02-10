Man shaved partner's head to 'make her unattractive to men'

A jealous and controlling man shaved his terrified partner's head in front of her nine-year-old son to "make her unattractive to other men".

Norwich Crown Court heard Mariusz Borukalo, 39, smashed a bathroom door to get to the terrified woman, who slept in the spare room and barricaded the door with furniture so he could not get in.

The court heard had been in England with his partner and her child for four-and-a-half years when police were called by a neighbour, who said the woman's hair had been ripped out.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said police arrived at the home at East Harling where Borukalo was found "muttering about having had a fight with his girlfriend".

The victim was found at a neighbour's house, crying and with had a large part of her hair missing "as if it had been cut off".

The court heard the boy told police that "he (Borukalo) locked mummy out of the house and they were fighting".

Mr O'Donnell said she was unable to get her words out, was breaking down and was "terrified".

A search of the home found some hair in the bin as well as a damaged bathroom door. There was also a knife and a pepper spray canister.

The defendant told officers that he cut her hair as she had been unfaithful, but he refused to comment in interview.

The victim has since returned to Poland following the incident on January 27 last year.

Borukalo, formerly of Burlingham Road, East Harling, was sentenced on Monday (February 10) having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a banned weapon and criminal damage.

Jailing Borukalo for 30 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said: "This was an appalling abuse of power by you trying to control a victim because of your own inability to cope with your jealousy.

"To cut and shave her hair off in this way was just a vile act of revenge carried out by you to belittle and demean her to degrade her.

"You knew full well the effect it would have on her. You wanted to control her and make her seem unattractive to other men - you wanted to punish her".

Matthew McNiff, mitigating, said the defendant had pleaded guilty and he "knows it was wrong".