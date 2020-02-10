Search

Advanced search

Man shaved partner's head to 'make her unattractive to men'

PUBLISHED: 06:31 11 February 2020

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A jealous and controlling man shaved his terrified partner's head in front of her nine-year-old son to "make her unattractive to other men".

Norwich Crown Court heard Mariusz Borukalo, 39, smashed a bathroom door to get to the terrified woman, who slept in the spare room and barricaded the door with furniture so he could not get in.

The court heard had been in England with his partner and her child for four-and-a-half years when police were called by a neighbour, who said the woman's hair had been ripped out.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said police arrived at the home at East Harling where Borukalo was found "muttering about having had a fight with his girlfriend".

The victim was found at a neighbour's house, crying and with had a large part of her hair missing "as if it had been cut off".

The court heard the boy told police that "he (Borukalo) locked mummy out of the house and they were fighting".

Mr O'Donnell said she was unable to get her words out, was breaking down and was "terrified".

A search of the home found some hair in the bin as well as a damaged bathroom door. There was also a knife and a pepper spray canister.

The defendant told officers that he cut her hair as she had been unfaithful, but he refused to comment in interview.

The victim has since returned to Poland following the incident on January 27 last year.

Borukalo, formerly of Burlingham Road, East Harling, was sentenced on Monday (February 10) having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a banned weapon and criminal damage.

You may also want to watch:

Jailing Borukalo for 30 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said: "This was an appalling abuse of power by you trying to control a victim because of your own inability to cope with your jealousy.

"To cut and shave her hair off in this way was just a vile act of revenge carried out by you to belittle and demean her to degrade her.

"You knew full well the effect it would have on her. You wanted to control her and make her seem unattractive to other men - you wanted to punish her".

Matthew McNiff, mitigating, said the defendant had pleaded guilty and he "knows it was wrong".

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

Patsy Dashwood in 1998, when she was landlady of The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Archant Library

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Police officer accused of speeding to beat traffic cleared of 16 charges

Pc Paul Brown (right with glasses) leaving an earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Four road accidents after snow and hail hit county

The A11 is blocked near Spooner Row in one of four collisions on Norfolk roads. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24