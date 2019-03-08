Video
WATCH: Shocking moment man smashes window of car stopped at traffic lights
PUBLISHED: 15:17 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 15 May 2019
Archant
An unsuspecting driver was waiting at traffic lights when a man armed with a spanner smashed the rear window of their car.
The damage happened at traffic lights on Station Road in Wymondham at around 7pm on Monday, May 13.
A video of the incident, believed to have been filmed by a friend of the attacker, was uploaded to Snapchat shortly after.
The footage shows a man run up to the stationary car and smashes its back window by hitting it multiple times with a spanner.
Police are investigating the attack as criminal damage and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 175.
