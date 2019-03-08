Video

WATCH: Shocking moment man smashes window of car stopped at traffic lights

Footage captured the moment a man smashed the windscreen of a car stopped at traffic lights. Photo: Submitted Archant

An unsuspecting driver was waiting at traffic lights when a man armed with a spanner smashed the rear window of their car.

The damage happened at traffic lights on Station Road in Wymondham at around 7pm on Monday, May 13.

A video of the incident, believed to have been filmed by a friend of the attacker, was uploaded to Snapchat shortly after.

The footage shows a man run up to the stationary car and smashes its back window by hitting it multiple times with a spanner.

Police are investigating the attack as criminal damage and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference number 175.