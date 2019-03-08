Video

Driver jailed after high-speed police chase on A47

David Johnson, of St Thomas’s Road, Hemsby, was given a 12-month prison sentence for dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for three-and-half years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 7. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Dramatic footage has been released of a high-speed police chase which saw a car swerve in and out of oncoming traffic on the A47 in an attempt to escape officers.

Drivers on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth were forced to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision with the silver Ford Mondeo which drove on the road at speeds of more than 100mph.

The 26-year-old driver, David Johnson, of St Thomas’s Road, Hemsby, was given a 12-month prison sentence and disqualified from driving for three-and-half years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 7.

Johnson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

The incident took place on October 26, 2017, when the 26-year-old failed to stop for police as he was driving on the Acle Straight.

Footage released by Norfolk Police, shows the Ford Mondeo overtaking a police car before weaving in and out of oncoming traffic in a desperate attempt to get away.

Johnson narrowly avoids hitting a car out on the Vauxhall roundabout before continuing on the A47 towards Gapton Hall.

Officers tried to use a stinger device as the car entered Great Yarmouth but Johnson managed to avoid it.

Police called-off the chase because of the high risk to other road users after the 26-year-old flew through a red light at the Gapton Hall roundabout.

PC Steve Lee, from the Roads Armed Policing Team based at Acle, welcomed the sentence.

He said: “Johnson’s driving was extremely dangerous and he showed no regard for other road users.

“It’s extremely fortunate he didn’t cause a collision which could have left people with serious injuries, or worse.

“Police pursuits are subject to ongoing risk assessments and on this occasion the decision was made to terminate the pursuit in the interests of public safety.

“This case shows that even if we decide to terminate a pursuit we do not give up at that point and will do everything we can to bring the driver to justice.

“This sentence shows that if you fail to stop for police and drive in a dangerous manner you will be banned from driving for a long time and you also risk going the prison.”

Officers made an appeal for Johnson following the incident and he handed himself into police in January 2019.