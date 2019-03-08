Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Driver jailed after high-speed police chase on A47

PUBLISHED: 17:50 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 10 April 2019

David Johnson, of St Thomas’s Road, Hemsby, was given a 12-month prison sentence for dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for three-and-half years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 7. Picture: Norfolk Police

David Johnson, of St Thomas’s Road, Hemsby, was given a 12-month prison sentence for dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for three-and-half years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 7. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Dramatic footage has been released of a high-speed police chase which saw a car swerve in and out of oncoming traffic on the A47 in an attempt to escape officers.

Dramatic footage has been released of a high-speed police chase which saw a car swerve in and out of oncoming traffic on the A47 Acle Straight in an attempt to escape officers. Picture: Norfolk PoliceDramatic footage has been released of a high-speed police chase which saw a car swerve in and out of oncoming traffic on the A47 Acle Straight in an attempt to escape officers. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drivers on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth were forced to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision with the silver Ford Mondeo which drove on the road at speeds of more than 100mph.

The 26-year-old driver, David Johnson, of St Thomas’s Road, Hemsby, was given a 12-month prison sentence and disqualified from driving for three-and-half years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 7.

Johnson pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

The incident took place on October 26, 2017, when the 26-year-old failed to stop for police as he was driving on the Acle Straight.

Footage released by Norfolk Police, shows the Ford Mondeo overtaking a police car before weaving in and out of oncoming traffic in a desperate attempt to get away.

Johnson narrowly avoids hitting a car out on the Vauxhall roundabout before continuing on the A47 towards Gapton Hall.

Officers tried to use a stinger device as the car entered Great Yarmouth but Johnson managed to avoid it.

Police called-off the chase because of the high risk to other road users after the 26-year-old flew through a red light at the Gapton Hall roundabout.

PC Steve Lee, from the Roads Armed Policing Team based at Acle, welcomed the sentence.

He said: “Johnson’s driving was extremely dangerous and he showed no regard for other road users.

“It’s extremely fortunate he didn’t cause a collision which could have left people with serious injuries, or worse.

“Police pursuits are subject to ongoing risk assessments and on this occasion the decision was made to terminate the pursuit in the interests of public safety.

“This case shows that even if we decide to terminate a pursuit we do not give up at that point and will do everything we can to bring the driver to justice.

“This sentence shows that if you fail to stop for police and drive in a dangerous manner you will be banned from driving for a long time and you also risk going the prison.”

Officers made an appeal for Johnson following the incident and he handed himself into police in January 2019.

Most Read

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

Travellers return to site on city’s outskirts after moving on from former care home

The entrance of the Aegel House site in Burgh Road, Alysham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girl’s 11th birthday ‘ruined’ after getting stuck on rides at Pleasurewood Hills

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Iconic north Norfolk hotel set to change hands for more than £8.65 million

Brendan Hopkins outside the Hoste, in Burnham Market. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Horror’ hotel turns dream Tenerife holiday into nightmare for father and daughter

Lee Parker was excited to take his 17-year-old daughter, Sophie Parker on her first trip to Tenerife. Picture: Contributed by Lee Parker

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Man in custody after car drove through busy town park churning flower beds and hitting tree

A man is in custody facing a range of charges after a car was driven through St George's Park Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists