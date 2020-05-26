Woman charged after shopkeeper ‘threatened with knife’ in robbery
PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 26 May 2020
A woman has been charged with robbery after allegedly threatening a shopkeeper with a knife and stealing alcohol.
Victoria Nash, of Belvedere Road, in Lowestoft, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place following an incident at the Happy Shopper.
Suffolk Police were called to the London Road South store on Friday, May 22 at 5.44pm following reports of a robbery.
Officers at Lowestoft CID have now charged Nash following the incident, as well as with two counts of assaulting a police officer.
The 28-year-old appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25, and will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month on June 26.
