Woman charged after shopkeeper ‘threatened with knife’ in robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:01 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 26 May 2020

Happy Shopper, on London Road South, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Happy Shopper, on London Road South, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A woman has been charged with robbery after allegedly threatening a shopkeeper with a knife and stealing alcohol.

Victoria Nash, of Belvedere Road, in Lowestoft, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place following an incident at the Happy Shopper.

Suffolk Police were called to the London Road South store on Friday, May 22 at 5.44pm following reports of a robbery.

Officers at Lowestoft CID have now charged Nash following the incident, as well as with two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The 28-year-old appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25, and will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month on June 26.

