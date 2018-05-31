Search

Advanced search

Boss of car seat maker banned after driving Mercedes at 132mph on A11

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 January 2020

The A11 Wymondham bypass. Photo: Denise Bradley

The A11 Wymondham bypass. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant © 2006

The boss of a major motorsport seating manufacturer has been banned from getting behind the wheel after driving his Mercedes at 132mph on the A11.

Last year, Victor Lee, managing director of Corbeau Seats, was clocked by police driving well above the speed limit on the A11 at Spooner Row, near Wymondham.

Lee, 67 and of Leasam Lane, Playden, East Sussex, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, facing the prospect of disqualification as a result of his speeding.

The charge, which Lee pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing, came as a result of an incident on June 22, which saw his 2018 Mercedes C-class recorded travelling at a speed of 132mph on the dual carriageway.

Rhys Rosser, for Lee, told magistrates his client would face "exceptional hardship" if he were banned from driving - as he covered some 30,000 miles per year for the business, which is based in East Sussex.

He said: "He is in a firm that is working with a large number of high profile car manufacturers - although he has a number of non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from being named.

You may also want to watch:

"Driving is an essential part of his life and business."

Lee has been a director for the company, which has provided seating for luxury and motorsport vehicles for more than 50 years, for roughly a decade.

Mr Rosser added: "It was very much a one off error, a silly and stupid error. He realises he was in the wrong."

Mr Rosser argued that a points penalty would prove a more effective form of punishment than a short term driving ban - as it would serve as a greater reminder for his client to abide by speed limits.

He said: "A points penalty would have a more positive effect as they remain on his licence for three years - a disqualification really is a short term reminder."

However, after magistrates judged that Mr Rosser had failed to prove exceptional hardship, Lee was banned from driving for 90 days. He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £100 in court costs.

Paul Hinson, chairman of the bench, told Lee: "Your driving was grossly in excess of the speed limit. Well over."

Most Read

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Rare ‘dragon scale’ discovered on north Norfolk coast

(Pictured) Michelle Smith, 49, of Edgefield, found the

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

New drinks craze from Japan grips Norwich

The Gifted store in Norwich's Castle Quarter is now specialising in candy, sweets and drinks from Japan, the US and Australia including the sought after Ramune drinks with marbles in them which are an Instagram craze. Pic: Archant

‘My wife couldn’t drive that big old thing’: 108mph pig farmer’s driving ban plea

Pig farmer Christopher Cole was caught doing 108mph on the A47 Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Boss of car seat maker banned after driving Mercedes at 132mph on A11

The A11 Wymondham bypass. Photo: Denise Bradley

More than £7m could be spent to pave the way for NDR Western Link

The Western Link would go between Ringland and Weston Longville. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24