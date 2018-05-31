Boss of car seat maker banned after driving Mercedes at 132mph on A11

The A11 Wymondham bypass. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant © 2006

The boss of a major motorsport seating manufacturer has been banned from getting behind the wheel after driving his Mercedes at 132mph on the A11.

Last year, Victor Lee, managing director of Corbeau Seats, was clocked by police driving well above the speed limit on the A11 at Spooner Row, near Wymondham.

Lee, 67 and of Leasam Lane, Playden, East Sussex, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, facing the prospect of disqualification as a result of his speeding.

The charge, which Lee pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing, came as a result of an incident on June 22, which saw his 2018 Mercedes C-class recorded travelling at a speed of 132mph on the dual carriageway.

Rhys Rosser, for Lee, told magistrates his client would face "exceptional hardship" if he were banned from driving - as he covered some 30,000 miles per year for the business, which is based in East Sussex.

He said: "He is in a firm that is working with a large number of high profile car manufacturers - although he has a number of non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from being named.

"Driving is an essential part of his life and business."

Lee has been a director for the company, which has provided seating for luxury and motorsport vehicles for more than 50 years, for roughly a decade.

Mr Rosser added: "It was very much a one off error, a silly and stupid error. He realises he was in the wrong."

Mr Rosser argued that a points penalty would prove a more effective form of punishment than a short term driving ban - as it would serve as a greater reminder for his client to abide by speed limits.

He said: "A points penalty would have a more positive effect as they remain on his licence for three years - a disqualification really is a short term reminder."

However, after magistrates judged that Mr Rosser had failed to prove exceptional hardship, Lee was banned from driving for 90 days. He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £100 in court costs.

Paul Hinson, chairman of the bench, told Lee: "Your driving was grossly in excess of the speed limit. Well over."