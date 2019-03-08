Have you fallen victim to a scam?

This paper would like to speak to victims of scam in Norfolk to hear about their experiences of trying to get justice. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

We are taking a look at how scam victims get treated when they report crimes to the authorities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of this we would like to hear about people's experiences of trying to get justice.

You may also want to watch:

People who have fallen victim of a scam or have been ripped off thousands of pounds by businesses and tradesman have previously aired their frustration over the lack of justice and struggle to recover their money.

A Freedom of Information request made by this paper has revealed 45 of the 147 cases investigated by Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards in the past five years led to court action, while the same number of cases ended with the perpetrator receiving a written warning.

Contact Taz Ali on 01603 772531 or email taz.ali@archant.co.uk.