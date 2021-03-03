'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack
A 70-year-old man who was pulled from his car and "pummeled" with an onslaught of kicks and punches says the attack "seems like a dream".
David Price was driving home after walking his dogs in Cranwich, near Mundford, when a fellow motorist forced him to stop near Didlington Nurseries.
He was dragged from his vehicle and viciously assaulted, leaving him with a black eye, bruised ribs and a nasty gash to his hand.
Mr Price, who lives just a few miles away, in Foulden, still does not know why he was targeted last Monday (February 22).
Having left Cranwich just before 7.30am, Mr Price says the driver behind began aggressively beeping and flashing his headlights.
"I'm thinking 'what is wrong with my car? Is there something hanging off?,'" said Mr Price.
"He overtook me and then brake-checked me. Luckily I just managed to stop.
"He came over and, before I'd even asked what the matter was, he started absolutely pummeling me.
"I'm 16 stone and he picked me up and threw me to the ground - and then started kicking me. I am 70 years old for goodness sake.
"His words were 'when I flash you, I expect you to stop.'"
Mr Price says he was fortunate another motorist was passing and stopped to intervene, at which point the attacker fled.
The good Samaritan came to his aid before following him home until he reached his driveway.
"Had he not turned up, it could have been much worse," added Mr Price.
Still in a state of shock, Mr Price was treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, for his injuries.
Almost 10 days on, he is still recovering both physically and mentally from his traumatic ordeal.
"The hospital would tell you I was absolutely brutalised, and I am still in so much pain," he said.
"I can't believe what happened. I am not in shock but I was for a couple of days.
"It is all a daze and almost seems like a dream."
Despite the experience, Mr Price will not be deterred from walking his dogs in the same spot.
"I've made an arrangement with my friend to turn up at the same time and walk together," he added.
"I've told other people to be careful because you never know."
Witnesses should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/11561/21.