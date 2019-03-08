'Just an average bloke': Man injured in shooting is named

A man in his 40s who was injured in a shooting has been named.

David Wright, of Pond Lane, Brandon, was shot in the arm in the town.

Police said the victim and suspect were understood to be known to each other, and neighbours said they were believed to have fallen out a year ago.

One neighbour said: "I think he knew the man from quite a while ago and apparently they had fallen out over something, but they hadn't spoke for about a year."

The incident has shocked people in the community, who said Mr Wright was a normal, well-liked man who loved to garden. But despite what had happened they said they still felt safe in their homes and wished Mr Wright a speedy recovery.

The neighbour added: "He has a bench outside and in the summer he sits out there with a beer and someone pops along and says 'oh I will come and join you' and all of a sudden there's two people, then three, and it gets to half nine at night and they all go home.

"It's not county lines, or a drug deal gone wrong. He is no criminal master mind, just an average bloke who likes a bit of gardening and a car boot sale. Who knows what they had fallen out about."

Another said: "He is a nice man and takes so much pride in his garden. It's lovely. I have known him for years so it was a shock but we still feel safe here."

Police were called just after 7.10pm on Friday October 11, to reports of a shooting at an address in Pond Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Mr Wright, who had been shot in the upper arm. He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment to his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 78-year-old man from the Breckland area of Norfolk was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been transferred into the care of health professionals after being detained under the Mental Health Act.