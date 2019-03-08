Search

Advanced search

'Just an average bloke': Man injured in shooting is named

PUBLISHED: 16:10 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 14 October 2019

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A man in his 40s who was injured in a shooting has been named.

Neighbours said Brandon was the last place you would expect a shooting to happen Picture: Chris BishopNeighbours said Brandon was the last place you would expect a shooting to happen Picture: Chris Bishop

David Wright, of Pond Lane, Brandon, was shot in the arm in the town.

Police said the victim and suspect were understood to be known to each other, and neighbours said they were believed to have fallen out a year ago.

One neighbour said: "I think he knew the man from quite a while ago and apparently they had fallen out over something, but they hadn't spoke for about a year."

The incident has shocked people in the community, who said Mr Wright was a normal, well-liked man who loved to garden. But despite what had happened they said they still felt safe in their homes and wished Mr Wright a speedy recovery.

The neighbour added: "He has a bench outside and in the summer he sits out there with a beer and someone pops along and says 'oh I will come and join you' and all of a sudden there's two people, then three, and it gets to half nine at night and they all go home.

"It's not county lines, or a drug deal gone wrong. He is no criminal master mind, just an average bloke who likes a bit of gardening and a car boot sale. Who knows what they had fallen out about."

Another said: "He is a nice man and takes so much pride in his garden. It's lovely. I have known him for years so it was a shock but we still feel safe here."

Police were called just after 7.10pm on Friday October 11, to reports of a shooting at an address in Pond Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Mr Wright, who had been shot in the upper arm. He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment to his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 78-year-old man from the Breckland area of Norfolk was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has now been transferred into the care of health professionals after being detained under the Mental Health Act.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Met Office issues amber weather warning with risk of flooding and lightning strikes

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of Norfolk and Waveney. Picture Met Office.

PrimEVIL review: Halloween attraction back better and scarier than ever

PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil

New Spanish bistro to open in premises of former Don Pepe restaurant

The former Don Pepe restaurant owners, Maria and Jose Millan. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists