Man stabbed in leg and stomach by drug dealer who jumped out of car

Published: 1:17 PM December 1, 2020

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 2020 after a man was stabbed in the stomach. - Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.

A jury has been told of the moment a drug dealer jumped out of a car and stabbed a him in the leg and stomach.

Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, told a jury of six men and six women Jamie Mooney lost part of his bowel after being stabbed in his left flank and in his leg.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 this year.

Giving evidence on Tuesday (December 1) Mr Mooney, a drugs user, said he left his then partner’s house on Marshall Road to go and “smoke” some drugs.

The witness told the court he was on Bolingbroke Road, down the side of the Boundary pub, when he “heard a bit of noise”.

Mr Mooney said someone then “jumped out of a car”.

He said: “A guy got out of the car and said something - I don’t know what was said.

“But I remember my leg being stabbed a few times.”

He added: “I got stabbed in my leg. It was painful. Then he got me in the stomach as well.

“I can’t really remember all that much - I ended up in hospital.”

He also said he remembered his then girlfriend screaming.

Mr Mooney, who had taken £10 worth of heroin earlier that day, said he recognised the person who stabbed him as someone called “T” through drugs as someone he had bought them off.

Roy Headlam, defending Phillips, in cross examination, put it to the witness that, due to him being "high" at the time of the attack, he could not the person who stabbed him.

But Mr Mooney said he could.

Mr Headlam said Phillips was not the person who stabbed Mr Mooney and he had been "wrong and mistaken".

But Mr Mooney said he was wrong and insisted: "I know it was him who stabbed me".

Phillips, from London, denies the charges he faces.

The trial continues.