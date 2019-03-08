'It's a bitter and twisted world' - robbery victim describes violent betting shop ambush

Two masked men violently beaten a man before stealing a large quantity of cash from Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

The victim of a violent robbery has described how he suffered a broken eye socket and a dislocated shoulder before having cash stolen from him.

Two men stormed into the Tony Clayton betting shop in George Hill, Norwich, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday evening.

The victim, who was inside the shop, was beaten to the ground before the men grabbed a large quantity of cash and fled in a Ford Ka.

The car was parked at the Woodman pub car park opposite the shop, where a female driver had been waiting for them.

"They really battered me, they kept going and going, punching and kicking me in the face," said the victim, who did not want to be named. "I'm glad they didn't knife me.

"Certain people are obviously stronger than others, if they had got someone older they would have been seriously hurt, or worse, that's what worries me.

"It's a bitter and twisted world."

The male victim suffered cuts and bruising to his face, a dislocated shoulder and a broken eye socket in the brutal ambush.

He said the men were wearing masks and gloves and that they jumped on him 'out of nowhere' while he was inside the shop.

He added: "It happened all so quick, I got straight out of the door. These people need to be caught, they are violent."

A barman from the Woodman pub, who wished to remain anonymous, described the horrifying moment the victim ran into the pub covered in blood.

"It was terrible," he said. "When something like that happens on your own doorstep.

"He was in shock, screaming 'I've been robbed and beaten', it's not like this area, it's normally quiet."

A 47-year-old gardener, who helps an elderly woman in the area, expressed his shock of hearing the violent crime but is hopeful it was a one-off.

He said: "I have never known anything like that to happen around here. It's always been a quiet area, the people around here are alright, there is never any violence or disturbance."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity within the area during this time should contact PC Elizabeth Davies on 101.