'Absolutely devastated': Family's anger after tyres slashed in village

Kerry and James Langdon were left with a bill of hundreds of pounds after their tyres were slashed. - Credit: Supplied

A husband and wife from a Norfolk village woke up to discover the tyres of their vehicles were slashed - leaving them with a hefty bill.

Kerry Langdon, 35, and her husband James went outside their home in Hingham on Wednesday (February 23) morning to find that the tyres on their car and van had been left deflated by what they believe to be a knife.

The incident left Mrs Langdon upset and troubled - forcing the family to shell out hundreds of pounds to fix the tyres.

It also cost Mr Langdon a day's pay as he is self-employed and meant their two-year-old son couldn't get to nursery.

She said: "We are absolutely devastated.

"The vehicles were parked on our drive so someone had to walk towards us with purpose.

"Why would someone do this? I'm beyond anxious and upset. This has set me back something terribly."

Kerry Langdon is a volunteer in the community and active member of community groups. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Langdon, who is a volunteer in the community, has reported the incident to police.

The mother-of-one said that an incident like this was unusual for Hingham.

She added: "You have a false sense of security as it's such a fantastic place to live. Everyone helps each other out.

"It's a massive shock but people are so lovely here. Good always overpowers bad."

Mrs Langdon posted about the incident in a community group on Facebook and received dozens of supportive messages.

The incident cost the family £350 and meant Mr Langdon missed a day's work. - Credit: Supplied

"It seems like it has happened to others in Hingham before," she said.

"My concern is that someone is going around the village at night with a knife."

With two tyres on each vehicle needing to be replaced, the incident meant the duo were forced to pay £350 in costs.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are searching for information and are appealing for people to come forward.

"The incident happened in Hardingham Street, Hingham, when two vehicles parked on a driveway were targeted and had their tyres slashed.

"Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 55 of February 23."