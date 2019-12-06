Motorists stopped by police team targeting organised crime

One of the vehicles seized by the Operation Sentinel East team in Lowestoft. Picture: Operation Sentinel Twitter Archant

A policing team targeting serious and organised criminal activity stopped numerous motorists in East Suffolk.

1 Charged with disqual driving, No insurance and possession class A. #Lowestoft #teamwork #1330 pic.twitter.com/wvDQ5aNx0b — Operation Sentinel (@OpSentinel_) December 6, 2019

Having launched in the eastern area in October to provide an enhanced coverage of the Suffolk road network, the Operation Sentinel East team have been proactively disrupting "serious and organised criminal activity."

And on a "busy" Thursday, December 5 the team stopped a number of motorists for a series of offences across Lowestoft and the eastern area.

Operation Sentinel initially launched in the south Suffolk earlier this year, but now has dedicated teams in the west and the east of the county.

On Twitter, the Operation Sentinel East team said: "Sentinel East had a busy Thursday.️

"One disqualified driver, one drug driver, one for possession of class A and class B drugs, one arrest for ABH, two for no insurance, two vehicles seized and one person charged with disqualified driving, no insurance and possession of class A drugs."