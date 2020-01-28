Search

Man spotted 'punching a vehicle' during spate of damage incidents

PUBLISHED: 17:11 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 28 January 2020

A man was seen to punch a vehicle and smash the wing mirror off the vehicle parked on Lorne Road, Lowestoft about 5pm on Sunday, January 26. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Wing mirrors were smashed as three vehicles were damaged during the evening.

Police are seeking witnesses after three separate incidents of damage was caused to vehicles in Lowestoft.

Information is being sought after a wing mirror was damaged on a vehicle parked in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft after "someone used bodily weight," according to police.

The vehicle was damaged between 8pm on Saturday, January 25 and 7.20pm on Sunday, January 26.

A side wing mirror was smashed off a vehicle parked in Richmond Place, Lowestoft on Saturday, January 25 at sometime between 7.15pm and 8pm.

A man was also seen to punch a vehicle and smash the wing mirror off the vehicle parked on Lorne Road, Lowestoft about 5pm on Sunday, January 26.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"

Information to Lowestoft police on 101.

